Giese Ties Season High 16 in 56-82 Loss to Thief River Falls

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team fell to Thief River Falls (TRF) for the second time this season despite scoring 14 more points than their first meeting.

The Pirates hung with the Prowlers for the first part of the half. Jacob Hesby scored the first points of the game with a three-pointer before TRF went off for seven straight points. Reggie Winjum brought it within one with his own three pointer, and Jack Garmen tied it at 12 with a deep shot.

Haden Michaelson went 1-2 from the free throw line to take the 13-12 lead, but that’s when the Prowlers went on a 20-0 run for a 32-13 lead.

Hesby stopped the bleeding with an old-fashioned three-point play. In the Pirates’ next possession, Isaac Thomforde scored his only points of the game, followed by Hesby taking a charge with a bucket on the offensive end.

Fouls hurt the Pirates in the second half, as Hunter Nicholas and Garmen picked up their fourth fouls early on.

“We don’t have a lot of depth off the bench yet, so it changes our complexion a bit and makes it tougher for us,” head coach Greg Garmen said. “We needed Hunter to go battle the big guys, but then we had to put Isaac on the big guys. Isaac’s not that big, but he does what he can do.”

In response, Tanner Giese ignited a spark for the Pirates, as he started a 19-10 run. Giese, who tied his season best 16 points, accounted for 13 of the 19 points.

“He’s coming off the bench and playing more minutes than some of starters,” G. Garmen said. “He’s one who is physical and tries to make things happen. Sometimes it's good and sometimes maybe it’s not the best, but he’s been playing and shooting the ball well.”

Fouls once again plagued Crookston, as Nicholas fouled out, Giese picked up three quick fouls to foul out and Hesby picked up his third.

The Prowlers took advantage, scoring 20 of the final 30 points of the game for an 82-56 win.

Three Pirates scored in double figures: Hesby (19), Giese (16) and J. Garmen (10). Winjum was the next highest scorer with six points, followed by Nicholas and Thomforde with two each. Michaelson finished with one.

With the loss, the Pirates drop to 3-17 on the season. They travel to Win-E-Mac on Tuesday to take on the Patriots starting at 7:30 p.m.