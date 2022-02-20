Equestrian Drops two NCEA Meets Against South Dakota State and Georgia

The University of Minnesota Crookston equestrian team traveled to Brookings, South Dakota for a pair of National Collegiate Equestrian Association meets this weekend.

In their match up against South Dakota, Crookston lost 4-11. Their four points came from Morgan Schelske in Fences, Kendra Putzke in Flat and Oliva Becker in Horsemanship and Reining. Putzke and Becker's victories were by a 0.5 point margin.

Against No. 4 Georgia, Crookston was unable to pick up a point, losing 0-16.

Crookston has lost all four of their NCEA meets. Two of their losses came to South Dakota, while the other two were to Georgia and Texas Christian University.