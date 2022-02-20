Chomyn Picks Up First Two Wins

The University of Minnesota women's tennis team dropped three more matches this weekend to Winona State, Bemidji State and Upper Iowa Universities.

In the Golden Eagles' 1-6 loss to the Peacocks, Ashley Chomyn picked up the lone win at No. 6 singles. She defeated Elaina Wall 6-3, 6-1.

Against Bemidji, Chomyn won yet again by a 7-6, 6-3 margin. The Golden Eagles were unable to score in their match against Winona.

With the losses, the team is now 0-7. They look to pick up their first win when they travel to Orlando, Florida March 13-15.