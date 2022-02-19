UMN Crookston winter volleyball camps February 27 and March 27

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston will be hosting two winter volleyball camps February 27 and March 27 for girls and boys grades 12 and under. Golden Eagles Head Coach Sarah Morgan, Assistant Coach Nick Meseck and the Golden Eagles volleyball players will be on-hand to teach fundamentals. All skill levels are welcome.

Both camps will be held in Lysaker Gymnasium with check-in at 12:30 p.m. and camp from 1:00-3:30 p.m. Cost is $40 for one camp or $75 for both camps. To register, visit https://volleyball.umcsportscamps.com/winter-camps.cfm