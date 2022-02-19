Crookston Girls' Hockey Finishes as Section 8A Runners Up

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team ended their season as the Section 8A Runners Up to Warroad with a 0-7 loss on Thursday, February 17.

“The girls played hard,” head coach Emily Meyer said. “They played with heart and grit. That score, it really doesn’t show how hard they worked this season, this game. They really deserved to be here.”

The two teams battled it out in the first period, each having one powerplay opportunity, but neither team was able to score. Warroad had plenty of opportunities, though, as they put up 13 shots to Crookston’s two.

Kailee Magsam was a wall in net, though, stopping every shot that came her way. She impressed Meyer, who hadn’t seen Magsam play that well all year.

“She played some of the best hockey that I’ve ever seen her play,” Meyer said. “She really wanted it. My heart goes out to her. She really stood tall in that net and made a lot of saves that I haven’t seen her make in a long, long time.”

The Warriors broke the game open in the second period, though, scoring five goals. Three of their goals came on breakaways, one of them initiated by a bad pass in the neutral zone. Magsam appeared to have saved the fifth goal of the period, but it leaked through her pads and across the line.

Crookston tripled their first period shots on goal, but none of them found the back of the net.

After another Warrior goal in the third, the Pirates had their best scoring opportunity. Brekken Tull put a hard shot on Warroad’s goalie, and the rest of the Pirates stormed the net, trying to push the puck through. The other Warroad skaters came in to defend their goalie, causing a scrum in front of the net that led to some pushing and shoving.

Ashlyn Bailey and two Warroad players, Katelyn Courteau and Kendra Nordick, were sent to the box for roughing. With two players in the penalty box, Warroad scored their final goal, short-handed.

Reese Swanson, Addie Fee, Kaylie Clauson and Morgan Nelson each had two shots on goal. Magsam played all 51 minutes in net, allowing seven goals on 39 shots.

Swanson was named to the All-Section First Team, while Aleah Bienek, Rylee Solheim, Fee and Nelson made the All-Section Second Team.

The girls end the season as Section 8A runners up with a 15-9-2 record.

Compared to last year, where the Pirates were defeated by Thief River Falls in the Section Semifinal, the team has shown lots of improvement that Meyer hopes will continue in the years to come.

“I’m so proud of these kids for how far they’ve come and getting back into the Crookston way,” Meyer said. “It’s only going to go up from here, and I can’t thank the seniors enough for that. They’ve left their mark and legacy. The younger kids are going to take that and keep growing with it.”