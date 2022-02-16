Wrestling Advances to Section Semifinal with 54-30 Victory

The Crookston Pirates wrestling team defeated Mahnomen-Waubun 54-30 to advance to the Section semifinal on Friday in Fertile.

The two teams scored the maximum number of points, as each match was decided by either a pin or forfeit.

“I thought our guys competed really hard,” head coach Wes Hanson said. “We made the high-percentage moves and that’s what it takes.”

Evin Trudeau got Crookston off to a hot start with a pin in 3:58. In the starting spot, Trudeau boasts a 36-8 record with 19 pins.

"He’s consistent and reliable,” Hanson said. “He’s had a terrific year, and I’m looking forward to see what he can do the rest of the post-season.”

After a forfeit at 113 pounds, Gavyn Hluncy followed with a pin of his own in an impressive 26 seconds.

Crookston took the next three matches, as Casey Weiland won by forfeit and Carter Coauette and Ethan Bowman picked up their 11th and 19th pins, respectively.

After forfeiting six points at 152 pounds, Spencer Ness earned it right back with a pin in 2:53. Hunter Knutson and Ethan Boll won back-to-back matches before another Pirate forfeit at 220 pounds.

In the final match of the night, Jesse Sanchez came away with the pin in the first period.

“What a way to end the night,” Hanson said. “Jesse is a hard worker. He’s gaining confidence and new techniques along the way. That’s a match up that, a little over a month ago, went the other way. To reverse that and pick up the win in front of the home crowd was a fun match for him.”

With the win, the Pirates advance to the Section semifinal in Fertile on Friday, February 18 at 6 p.m. They will match up against Frazee, who narrowly beat them earlier this season 37-30. If they win, they will compete in the Section final at 7:30 p.m.