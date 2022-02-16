Pirates Bounce Back with Complete-Team Win over Pelican Rapids

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Perham with a 68-40 win over Pelican Rapids.

“It goes without saying, but everyone was disappointed in how Saturday turned out,” head coach Darin Zimmerman said. “It was a big game and we played hard, but we came out on the wrong end of it. That’s life; you have to find a way to move on. Tonight, we put the past behind us to tackle the game at hand.”

Both teams settled into a slow pace to start the game before the Pirates utilized their second chances for a 15-4 run. After a three-pointer from the Vikings, Crookston scored 10 of the last 12 points in the half.

Jenna Coauette got it started by forcing her way to the basket for two followed by a three from Halle Winjum. Emma Osborn and Emma Gunderson closed out the half with back-to-back points.

Pelican Rapids scored first in the second half, to which Crookston responded with a 13-0 run, all from Halle Winjum and Osborn.

The Vikings broke up the run with a bucket, but the Pirates went off again for another nine unanswered points. Halle Winjum went 2-2 from the line followed by a bucket from Gunderson. Abby Borowicz capped the run by converting an old-fashioned three-point play.

In the final minutes of the game, Zimmerman went to his bench to get his reserves some playing time, and they ended up scoring Crookston’s final 11 points. Libby Salentine posted up for two, and sophomore Isabelle Smith scored her first varsity points with a three. Amelia Overgaard scored on a breakaway, while Bailey Cameron fired up a three-pointer.

Pelican Rapids scored the final eight points to make it a 68-40 game in favor of Crookston.

The Pirates’ offense distributed the ball among all players, as 11 different scorers made it into the book.

“It was really unselfish basketball from our kids tonight,” Zimmerman said. “They work so hard to create opportunities for each other. We’re tough to stop when that happens. It’s fun basketball, too.”

Halle Winjum and Osborn led the team once again with 21 and 16 points, respectively. Halle had a team-high 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Borowicz was the next highest scorer with 6 points. Hayden Winjum, Gunderson and Salentine all finished with 4 points, while Cameron and Smith had 3. Ally Perreault, Coauette and Overgaard rounded out the scoring with 2 points each.

With the win, the Pirates improve to 18-3 on the year. They have just a couple days' rest before their next game against Norman County East on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Crookston high school.