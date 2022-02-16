Doda Records Third Hat Trick and 100th Career Point

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team ended the regular season with a loss to Red Lake Falls on Tuesday after heading into the game with a three-game winning streak.

The Eagles exploded for eight goals, while Crookston was able to score just one. Jack Doda cashed in on a breakaway opportunity to get the Pirates on the board.

Jaren Bailey played all but four minutes of the game to receive the decision, as Landon Walker came in at the end of the game.

On Monday, the Pirates extended their winning streak to three with a hat trick from Doda, who also scored his 100th career point.

“He’s really developed not only as a player but as a person and leader,” head coach Joshua Hardy said. “In eighth grade, he was a complementary player. As he’s grown, he’s developed into a leader who can take over the game by himself like he showed tonight.”

The game didn’t start out in the Pirates’ favor, however, as Lake of the Woods scored the first two goals. Crookston even had two powerplay opportunities during that time and put up just two shots on goal in total.

That’s when Doda found another gear, as he took control of the remainder of the period, scoring two goals.

“It was very crucial,” Doda said of being able to score in the first. “If we had gone down 2-0 in the first period, it would have been a very hard comeback for our team. Those two goals brought us back to life and carried the momentum into the second.”

Doda completed his hat trick in the second with a powerplay goal. Alexander Longoria gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead when he connected with Ashton Shockman, who had just gotten on the ice.

The Bears made it interesting in the third period, as Kajun Krause skated through multiple defenders to score, making it a one-goal game. Although the Bears had multiple opportunities to tie the game up, Bailey held strong for the Pirates yet again, securing the 4-3 victory.

Doda led the team with a hat trick, recording his 100th career point on his second goal. Doda looks back on his entire hockey career and the players who helped him get to this point.

“I’m very gracious for the players I’ve played with,” Doda said. “It’s really fun to play with Alex and years past with my brothers.”

Longoria also had three points for the Pirates, all from assists. Jackson Demarais continues to contribute offensively, as he picked up another two assists. Nathan Kelly and Shockman each had one point. Bailey picked up his sixth win of the season, allowing three goals with 24 saves.

The Pirates end the regular season with a 6-17-1 record. They await results from the seeding meeting to figure out their playoff schedule.