Pirates Defeat Green Wave to Advance to Section Final

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team defeated East Grand Forks (EGF) 4-1 to advance to the Section Final against Warroad on Thursday, February 17.

The team came together for their seniors and rode the energy of the crowd that packed the Civic Center.

“At the beginning of this game, I was feeling pretty emotional,” senior captain Rylee Solheim said. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, this could be the last,’ but I believe in these girls. I’m so proud of them. They do it for each other and us seniors, especially.”

The pressure of the situation got to the Pirates early, though, as they allowed the Green Wave to score just 49 seconds into the game.

“It was the butterflies,” head coach Emily Meyer said. “Everyone was gripping their sticks a little harder, we weren’t making the passes and we were kind of in our own head. You could definitely tell that it was holding us back. I think that them [EGF] scoring first really lit that fire, and after that it was go time.”

Crookston snapped out of their funk quickly, scoring two powerplay goals within one minute of each other. The first came from Ashlyn Bailey, who sat the last three games due to injury.

“I know she’s been so excited to get back,” Meyer said. “She hated being out. She was just ready to go, and I think that was something that the girls really needed: someone that was injured they could give everything and anything to be back with them.”

Morgan Nelson capped off the first period with an even strength goal from Cassie Solheim.

In the second period, R. Solheim scored her second goal of the game on yet another powerplay. The Pirates finished the game going 3-for-5 on powerplays, the best results they’ve had all season.

“We needed something because our powerplay wasn’t producing, and we knew that they [EGF] were going to draw a lot and that we needed to capitalize on those,” Meyer said. “I couldn’t be happier. We worked on it before leaving town today, and they were just building that confidence shift after shift.”

Despite three penalties in the third period, neither team scored. Crookston stormed the ice, gathering around their goalie Kaliee Magsam in celebration of their victory.

The Solheim sisters led the Pirates with two points each. Rylee had two goals, while Cassie had two assists. Addie Fee also had two points from assists. Reese Swanson, Nelson and Bailey had the remaining three points. In net, Magsam let up just one goal on 17 shots for a .941 save percentage.

With the win, the team improves to 15-8-2 on the season and will play Warroad in the Section final on Thursday, February 17.

Warroad defeated Crookston earlier in the year 9-1, but Meyer is confident that her girls can pull off the victory.

“Warroad can be beat,” Meyer said. “They [Crookston] can come as close to it as they want to. If these girls can just believe in themselves that they can get this done, that’s going to be the key to it. Hopefully, we can leave it all out there and play with our hearts. That’s all I can ask for.”