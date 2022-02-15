Boys' Basketball Leads East Grand Forks at Half, Fall 50-70

The Crookston Pirates boys' basketball team had a 26-23 lead at the half against East Grand Forks but ended up falling 50-70.

The Pirates got off to a slow start, trailing 0-13. Tanner Giese came off the bench and sparked Crookston's 26-10 run.

The Green Wave started the second half on another run, this time 25-10, and slowly build on it all throughout the half. T he Pirates worked hard in the final seconds of the game to get within 20, but East Grand Forks came out on top 70-50.

With the loss, the Pirates drop to 3-16 on the year. They return home for a game against Thief River Falls on Friday, February 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.