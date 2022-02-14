Women's Basketball Earns Weekend Conference Sweep

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team earned its third straight win, as they defeated both Northern State and Moorhead this past weekend.

On Sunday, the Golden Eagles edged the Dragons 68-60.

Mary Burke broke the early 6-6 tie with a three-pointer followed by a bucket from Kylie Post. Crookston extended their lead to 20-10 going into the second quarter. The Golden Eagles stifled the Dragons in the second quarter, allowing just nine points while scoring 21.

Burke extended Crookston’s lead to 24 points with yet another three early in the second half. Moorhead rallied though, pulling within five points with two minutes left. Bren Fox put up a rebound to slow the run, as the two teams headed into the final quarter with a score of 53-46, Crookston.

The fourth quarter was comprised of back-and-forth runs. MSU started with a run that cut Crookston’s deficit to just two, to which the Golden Eagles responded with a run that padded their lead back to eight points. Moorhead threatened with three minutes remaining in the game, but Emma Carpenter and Post made crucial plays down the stretch to secure the win.

Crookston had four players score in double digits: Fox (16), Burke (15), Post (14) and Carpenter (10). Abi Fraaza trailed close behind with 8 points and a team-leading 8 rebounds. Fox and Post had 7 rebounds each.

In Saturday’s game, the Golden Eagles used an 18-0 run in the fourth quarter en route to a 79-73 victory over Northern State.

Just as she did on Sunday, Burke broke a 6-6 tie with a three-pointer, but this time the Wolves regained the lead quickly. Fraaza scored with 23 seconds left in the quarter to cut the deficit to just two points.

After the Wolves scored the first point in the second quarter, the Golden Eagles went on a 10-1 run sparked by Fraaza. Northern State regained the lead with an 8-0 run, but Post tied the game up at 33 with a deep shot. Crookston took a slim 43-42 lead into the second half.

Northern State dominated the third quarter, scoring 26 points while allowing 12. Fraaza and Fox ended the Wolves 13-0 run late in the quarter with a three-pointer and bucket, respectively. The Golden Eagles trailed 55-68 going into the fourth quarter.

Crookston outdid Northern State’s third-quarter performance by scoring 24 points and allowing just five. The Golden Eagles ended the game on an 18-0 run that started and ended with Burke.

Fraaza came off the bench, scoring a team-high 17 points for the Golden Eagles. Burke, Fox and Carpenter were also in double figures with 14, 13 and 15 points, respectively. Post finished with 9 points. Alex Page, who played just half the minutes of the starters, grabbed a team-leading 7 rebounds.

With the weekend sweep, the Golden Eagles improve to 4-17 on the season and 3-12 in conference. They women have just two games left in the regular season. They travel to St. Cloud for a game against the Huskies on Thursday and return to Crookston to face Duluth on Saturday.