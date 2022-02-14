Baseball Tested In Hawaii

The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team struggled against the University of Hawaii at Hilo, winning just one game in the six-game series.

The Golden Eagles won the final game of the series with just one run behind a complete-game shutout from Jake Dykhoff.

Teddy Giefer drove in the only run on a sacrifice fly, scoring Ben Thoma from third.

In the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, the Vulcans scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a comeback victory.

Crookston built up a seven-run lead with RBIs from Thoma, Zeke Hass (2), Matt Nunn (2) and Mitch Goodwin. Matt Nelson started the game, going 4.1 innings allowing three earned runs on eight hits.

Logan Spencer came in for relief, giving up four of the seven runs, while Trace Brayton allowed the other three.

Although they didn’t record an RBI, Brad Morris and Chad Musser led the team with three hits apiece.

The Vulcans took the fourth game of the series in comeback fashion as well, scoring their game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Jake Hjelle accounted for Crookston’s only run with his third homerun of the season. Alex Koep started in the circle, going 5.1 innings. He allowed just one run with 12 strikeouts. Isaac Roers suffered the loss allowing one run on three hits.

In Saturday’s first game, the Golden Eagles pounded out 10 hits but struggled to convert them into runs, as they fell 4-10.

Morris led the Golden Eagles by going 2-for-4 at the plate with one walk and 2 RBIs. Giefer also had two hits in his three plate appearances. Goodwin and Musser had one hit and RBI each. Nunn, Hass, Thoma and Tyler Jochen accounted for the remaning four hits.

Crookston used five different pitchers in the game. Conner Richardson started and went four innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits. Joey Greco recorded just one out after giving up two runs. Americo Sculati, Jackson Schneider and Jakob Wiirre combined for the final 3.2 innings letting up the final three runs.

Hilo earned another comeback victory on Friday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 win.

Crookston scored all four of its runs in the top of the third inning. Hjelle drove in three of the four runs with a double to left center, and Morris followed with a double of his own to bring in Hjelle.

Hjelle led the Golden Eagles by going 2-for-3 at the plate with two walks and three RBIs. Morris was 1-for-5 with the other RBI. Nunn also had two hits in his five at-bats. Jake Osowski got the start and threw 6.1 solid innings. Roers came in for 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, but Phil Hindes let up three runs while recording just one out.

In the series opener, Hilo outhit Crookston 12-5 for a 6-2 victory.

The Golden Eagles pushed two runs across in the final four innings, but only one of them was earned. Conner Fonger scored in the sixth inning on a throwing error by the shortstop, and Musser drove in Thoma in the eighth.

Starting pitcher Brody Sorenson suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs in 4.1 innings of work. Max Weber, Greco and Sculati combined for the final 3.2 innings, giving up just one run.

After their tropical trip, the Golden Eagles are 3-6 on the season. They look to bounce back with a four-game series against Missouri S&T this weekend.