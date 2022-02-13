Women's Tennis Goes 0-2 on Weekend

The University of Minnesota Crookston women's tennis team dropped two more matches this weekend to Minnesota State Mankato and and Southwest Minnesota State.

Against the Mavericks, Michelle Swyter and Kaydance Hinn picked up the only win for the Golden Eagles at No. 3 doubles. Crookston lost the match 7-0.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles got outstanding performances from Madeleine Schneider, Swyter and Hinn but fell 1-6 to the Mustangs. Schneider picked up her third win at No. 1 singles, defeating Courtney Leonard 6-4 and 6-1. The doubles squad won their game 6-4.

Crookston drops to 0-4 on the year with the losses. They will travel to Bemidji this weekend for games against Winona State, Bemidji and Upper Iowa.