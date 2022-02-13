Winter Storm Slows UMC Softball in Presentation Classic

The University of Minnesota Crookston softball team dropped three games at the Presentation Classic in Aberdeen, South Dakota after the winter storm postponed their first day of games.

The Golden Eagles salvaged the final game with a 7-3 win over Dordt College of Iowa.

Crookston exploded for five runs in the first innings. After hits from Gabriella Blomdahl and Annjelica Moreno-Engelbrecht, Alina Avalos and Jordan Peterson batted them in. On the ensuing first-and-third play, Peterson drew the throw to second, allowing Avalos to take home. Emerson Thompson collected the remaining two RBIs with a two-run shot to left.

Whitnee Curry and Moreno-Engelbrecht brought in the remaining two runs in the bottom of the third and fourth, respectively.

Evie Stuck pitched a complete game to get the win. She allowed just three earned runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts.

Against the host, Presentation College, Crookston fell 3-6.

Presentation broke the stalemate in the bottom of the third with one run, but Avalos came back in the top of the fourth and tied it up with a solo bomb to left center.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and no one out, Stuck replaced starting pitcher Thayda Houser. Presentation scored three runs, making it a 4-1 game. They added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Golden Eagles pushed two runs across in the sixth with another first-and-third play scoring Blomdahl and Avalos’s double scoring Curry, but they couldn’t muster the full comeback.

Houser suffered the loss allowing four earned runs in three innings. Stuck came in for two, and Kamryn Frisk closed it out with one.

Due to the weather, Crookston’s game against College of Saint Mary on Friday was cancelled. To maintain their four-game schedule, the Golden Eagles played Jamestown twice.

In the second game Saturday morning, the Jimmies prevailed 7-1.

Shaelyn Grant drove in the only run in the bottom of the first, as Jamestown’s shortstop threw Grant out at first letting Curry score from third.

Although she didn’t score or collect and RBI, Sydney Huwe led the Golden Eagles, going 2-for-3 with one walk at the plate. DeDen got her first collegiate start, throwing six innings with six earned runs.

In their first game against Jamestown, Crookston fell 3-4 in extra innings.

Peterson drove Avalos in with a single in the first inning, to which the Jimmies responded in the second with a run of their own. They took the lead in the sixth with a lead-off home run from Gracie Fisher.

With two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the seventh inning, Morengo-Engelbrecht came up clutch with a single that drove in Alyssa Stillman.

The Jimmies started with a runner at two due to international rules. Houser got two outs before loading the bases, bringing Frisk back into the game for relief. The next batter singled, bringing in two runs for a 4-2 lead. Frisk recorded the final out of the inning with a groundball to shortstop.

Peterson was able to bring in a run in the bottom of the inning, but that’s all the Golden Eagles could collect, falling 3-4.

Frisk started in the circle going 4.2 innings before Houser came in during a tied game. Even though Frisk came in for relief in the eighth when the game was still tied, Houser was responsible for the runners that scored, thus giving her the loss.

After the weekend, the Golden Eagles are .500 on the season. They travel to the Minot dome for four games against Minot, Mary, Bemidji State and Montana State University Billings.