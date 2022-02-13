Perham Snaps Crookston's Winning Streak

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team’s winning streak was snapped, as they lost to Perham 60-68.

The loss was the Pirates’ first since December 18 and their first game with less than a 10-point margin since January 13 against Virginia.

“It’s good to have a close, tight game because that’s how the tournament is going to be played,” head coach Darin Zimmerman said. “To have our backs against the wall a little bit is not the worst thing in the world. We certainly still wanted to come out on the right end of this thing, but there’s a lot that we can learn from today."

The first half of play was competitive as the two teams exchanged the lead four times, ending in a 29-29 tie.

After conceding the first three points, the Pirates scored the next six with buckets from Abby Borowicz, Halle Winjum and Hayden Winjum, who had a backcourt steal leading up to her points.

The Yellowjackets regained the lead with a bucket from Willow Thiel to make it 11-10. Thiel ended the game with 22 points for Perham.

“Their post is a good, strong player,” Zimmerman said. “She works extremely hard and is a talented kid. She can finish when she gets it.”

The Pirates stuck around, but after a pair of free throws from Borowicz, the Yellowjackets went on a seven-point run to take a 10-point lead.

Zimmerman called timeout for his players to refocus, and that’s exactly what they did in the final minutes of the half. Emma Osborn and Libby Salentine combined for the last 12 points of the half, culminating in Salentine’s bucket for the tie.

Salentine, who comes off the bench for the Pirates, had one of her best performances of the year, scoring a season-best seven points.

“I know I had to respond well with their big getting a few points on me, so I knew that I had to push hard,” Salentine said. “Open looks had to be taken, and I had to fight down there.”

Out of the half, Halle Winjum scored to give the Pirates the lead, but Perham stole it right back with a three-pointer from Sydney Anderson, who finished the game with a team-leading 25 points.

“Sydney Anderson has been playing a long time for Perham; she’s a senior,” Zimmerman said. “You can just see how fundamental she is in the way she plays and how she shoots it.”

Threes from Osborn tied the game at 34 and, down the stretch, gave the Pirates a 42-41 lead. The lead was short, though, as the Yellowjackets answered with a three of their own. They extended it to 63-50 with just under three minutes remaining in the game.

Unwilling to go down easily, the Pirates fought back in the closing minutes, led by Halle Winjum. Halle converted from the free-throw line and sank two three-pointers, all while forcing the Yellowjackets to the free-throw line. Perham made their last four free throws to secure the 68-60 victory.

“I don’t think I’ve ever questioned this team’s fight and resolve,” Zimmerman said of his team’s late-game push. “I was not shocked one bit to see them go all the way down to the end. We always talk about playing a full 36 minutes. We don’t always play perfect for those 36, but we always play hard.”

The Pirates’ offensive duo, Halle Winjum and Osborn, combined for 37 points. Hayden Winjum and Borowicz both scored 8 points, while Hayden led the team in rebounds (7) and steals (5). Salentine was the fifth and final Pirate to score with 7 points.

Despite the loss, the girls still sport and impressive 17-3 record. They play again on Tuesday against Pelican Rapids at 7:30 p.m. They will play at UMC, as wrestling hosts the section quarterfinals at the high school.