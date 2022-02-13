Men's Basketball Drops Two Conference Games Against Moorhead and Northern State

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team dropped both conference games against Northern State and Moorhead this weekend for the first time in three weeks.

Despite a 17-point performance from Nathaniel Powell, MSU defeated Crookston 77-63.

The Dragons jumped out to a 10-0 lead on the Golden Eagles. Leonard Dixon got Crookston on the board with a bucket an ensuing three-pointer.

The two teams traded points back and forth until the Dragons steadily pulled away for a 24-13 at 10:46 and 40-18 lead with 1:03 left in the half. The Golden Eagles scored five of the remaining eight points to pull within 20 at half.

Crookston came out stronger in the second half, closing within 11 points with 15 minutes left in the game. Powell was instrumental in the run, scoring two old-fashioned three-point plays and two buckets. With just under nine minutes left, Crookston pulled within nine points thanks to a Dixon three.

Moorhead quickly extended their lead back to 15 with a pair of free throws from Bryce Irsfeld. They carried that lead through the rest of the game to a victory.

Powell was one of four Golden Eagles in double figures. Off the bench, Dixon had 13, while Ethan Channel and Uzo Dibiamaka had 11 and 10, respectively. Powell also led the team with 5 rebounds.

Crookston got off to a hot start against Northern State but ended up falling 64-81.

Brian Sitzmann, Powell and Dibiamaka combined for 17 points, as Crookston led 17-8 with 12:06 remaining. The Wolves fought back, closing the gap as the half went on. They finally took the lead with a layup from Jacksen Moni.

In the final four minutes, Northern State built up a 34-25 lead that they took into the half.

The Wolves used the first ten minutes of the second half to extend their lead to 68-43. A three-pointer from Ron Kirk, Jr. and bucket from Sam Tiley cut the deficit to 74-56 with three minutes left in the game. Northern State held on, though, for the 81-64 victory.

Powell led the Golden Eagles again with 16. He, along with Sitzmann and Dibiamaka, collected a team-high 5 rebounds. Sitzmann was the only other player in double figures with 11 points. Dibiamaka, Channel and Kirk Jr. had 8 points each.

With the two losses, Crookston falls to 8-17 overall and 5-14 in conference. They finish their regular season with a game against St. Cloud State on Thursday and Duluth on Saturday.