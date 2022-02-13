Golden Eagles Finish 6th in WCCHA Tournament

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s hockey team went 1-2 in the WCCHA tournament for a sixth-place finish.

In the consolation championship, the Golden Eagles fell 0-3 to the Golden Gophers, whom they had split with in the regular season.

Although they outshot Minnesota 20-7 in the first period, Crookston was unable to score. In the second, Minnesota struck first with a goal from Shane Griffin. Dylan Neubauer had Crookston’s best chance to score, but his shot missed, hitting the post.

The Golden Gophers added another goal on in the third period with a shot from Jack Kisslinger. To put pressure on Minnesota, Crookston pulled goalie Jared Aamold. They had a one-man advantage for two minutes before the Golden Gophers scored on the empty net with one second left in the game.

To earn a spot in the consolation championship, Crookston defeated the No. 2 seed Gustavus Adolphus.

The Gusties got on the board first, but the Golden Eagles responded with two first-period goals. Logan Syrup scored with an assist from Casey Kallock, and Kallock put a rebound past the Gusties’ goalie Jack Killian.

Syrup chipped in his second goal of the game to start the second period, giving the Golden Eagles a 3-1 lead. With six and a half minutes left, Gustavus Adolphus cut the lead to just one goal with a shot from Peter Colby that found the back of the net.

Tyler Zahradka, the team’s leading scorer, and Jackson Fuller put two more up in the second period to extend Crookston’s lead.

Their goals helped, as the Gusties were able to score early in the third period. The Golden Eagles held the Gusties off in the final minutes as they pulled their goalie for the 5-3 win.

Aamold finished with 33 saves in the game, including 16 in the final period.

In the tournament opener, the No. 6 seed Golden Eagles tested the No. 3 seed UW-Eau Claire Blugolds but fell 3-4.

Gunner Ferrier put a shot on goal that found the stick of Tristan Morneault on the rebound for the Golden Eagle’s first goal of the game.

In the second period, the Blugolds responded with three goals to take a 3-1 into the third.

Morneault got Crookston off to a hot start in the third with a shot through the Blugold goalie’s five-hole. Eau Claire responded with their own goal to regain the two-goal lead.

With the time ticking down, Aamold left the net to get the man advantage. Nathan Huot cashed in on the opportunity scoring with 1:35 left in the game. Crookston was unable to score again, though, resulting in a 3-4 loss.

While Crookston waits to see if they made the ACHA Central Regional tournament, they host Williston State College for a Friday-Saturday series.