Boys' Hockey Picks Up Second Consecutive Win

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team picked up its second consecutive win with a 5-2 victory over International Falls on Saturday, February 12.

The first period was highlighted by the goalies, as the two teams put up a total of 23 shots with just one of them finding the back of the net in favor of Crookston. Alexander Longoria scored early with an assist from Jackson Demarais and Jack Doda.

Both teams came out aggressively in the second period, totaling six penalties. The Pirates were able to kill eight penalty minutes while scoring on one of their two power plays. Longoria scored yet again to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead going into the third.

The Pirates and Broncos opened the floodgates in the third, scoring a total of five goals. International Falls struck first and fast with both of their goals coming within 20 seconds of each other.

Tied at two, the Pirates needed a response, and they got it from their top scorer, Doda. Looking to tie it back up, the Broncos pulled their goalie, allowing Demarais to score an unassisted goal, the first of his varsity career. Doda scored another empty netter with 40 seconds left for the 5-2 victory.

Doda, Longoria and Demarais led the Pirates with 3 points apiece. Isaac Telle and Zachary Tahran chipped in with assists for the remaining 2 points. Jaren Bailey picked up the win, allowing just two goals on 39 shots for a .948 save percentage.

The Pirates improve to 5-16-1 on the season. They have a quick turnaround, playing a make-up game against Lake of the Woods Monday at 4 p.m., as the original was postponed due to weather.