Girls' Hockey Playoffs Updated

The girls' hockey playoff schedule has been updated due to inclement weather.

As one and two seeds, Crookston and Warroad receive a bye. No. 5 Detroit Lakes and No. 4 Thief River Falls will play at Thief River Falls on Saturday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. No. 3 East Grand Forks and No. 6 International Falls will play at East Grand Forks on Saturday, February 12 at 3 p.m.

Crookston will play the winner of East Grand Forks and International Falls on Monday, February 14 at 8 p.m. in East Grand Forks. Warroad will play the winner of Detroit Lakes and Thief River Falls on the same day and location, just at 6 p.m.

The section final game will be held in East Grand Forks on Thursday, February 17 at 7 p.m.