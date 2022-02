Breanna Kressin traveled to Moorhead for her senior test on Thursday, February 10. She passed her free skate test, becoming a triple gold medalist in free skate, solo free dance and moves in the field.

Kressin will participate in an ice show on March 12 and 13 at the Crookston Sports Center. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on the 12th and 2 p.m. on the 13th.