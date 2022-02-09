Wrestling Splits Triangular at DGF

The Crookston Pirate wrestling team split its matches at the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) Triangular on Tuesday, February 9.

The Pirates ended the night on a sour note, losing to DGF 48-23.

Evin Trudeau opened with a pin, but the Rebels went on to win the next four matches for a 21-6 lead. Carter Coauette and Ethan Bowman swayed the momentum back in favor of the Pirates briefly with major decisions.

DGF ended the contest by taking five of the remaining seven matches. Spencer Ness and Ethan Boll scored the remaining nine points for Crookston with a 9-3 decision and pin, respectively.

In the first match of the night, Crookston defeated Barnesville 45-30.

The first seven matches left the two teams at a stalemate, as Gavin Hluncy, Trudeau, Coauette and Bowman scored six points each with pins. Per usual, the Pirates were open at 113 pounds, and Lucas Perala and Casey Weiland suffered losses.

Crookston clutched up at the end, though, taking four of the last six matches. Ness won a narrow 8-6 decision and Boll won his 36th match of the season with his 28th pin. The other 12 points came from forfeits.

With the split, the Pirates have a 13-9 record in triangulars and duals. They get exactly a week off before the team section quarterfinals on the 15th. Wrestling begins at 7 p.m. with the location to be determined.