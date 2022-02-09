Nicholas Scores Season High 15 In Loss to Park Rapids

Hunter Nicholas scored a season-high 15 points in the Pirates loss to Park Rapids on Tuesday, February 8 at Crookston high school.

As a freshman, Nicholas is learning to keep his control and composure throughout the game, which has led to his success as of late.

“I’ve been learning that you have to go fast fast, but you don’t have to lose the ball 24/7,” Nicholas said. “You don’t have to go crazy and lose the ball.”

Jack Garmen scored the first points of the game, but the Panthers responded with an 11-0 run. Ryan Abeld’s free throw stalled Park Rapids momentarily, but they managed to go on yet another run for an 18-3 lead. Garmen and Nicholas chipped in a total of 10 points before the Panthers next run.

The Pirates hit a groove, though, late in the first half, as they scored the final seven points. After taking a charge, Garmen hit a three-pointer, followed by a bucket from Isaac Thomforde. Tanner Giese was fouled at the buzzer and made two of his three free throws to make it a 39-20 Panther lead at half.

Nicholas started his run in the second half by scoring Crookston’s first seven points. Jacob Hesby and Garmen followed Nicholas’s lead, making it a 46-32 game. Reggie Winjum got in on the scoring action late, too, but Crookston’s second- half effort was for naught.

The Pirates scored 39 points in the second half, matching Park Rapids’ first-half output. The difference came in the odd halves where Crookston scored 20 compared to Park Rapids’ 32.

Although Nicholas had a season best 15 points and team-leading 6 rebounds, Garmen was the leading scorer for Crookston with 24 points. Hesby trailed Nicholas with 8 points, followed by Winjum with 4. Abeld, Giese, Thomforde and Haden Michealson had two apiece.

The Pirates fall to 3-15 on the year with the loss. They remain home for their next game against Sacred Heart on Friday, February 11. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.