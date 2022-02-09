Girls' Hockey Finishes Regular Season with Tie

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team ended its regular season with a loss to Moorhead on Monday, February 7 and tie with East Grand Forks (EGF) on Tuesday, February 8.

The girls’ game against the Green Wave was their third of the season. They lost their first match up 3-4 but won the second game 3-1. Tuesday’s game looked to set the score before their probable meeting on Saturday in the section semifinals.

Brynley Coleman got the Pirates on the board first with an assist from Morgan Nelson. Crookston committed a series of penalties following their goal, including a five-minute major by Kaylie Clauson for boarding. The Green Wave took advantage of these opportunities, scoring two power-play goals.

Crookston picked up its third penalty of the period with a cross-check from Nelson, but this time Reese Swanson flipped the script, scoring a short-handed goal for a 2-2 tie.

The remaining two periods were scoreless, even though both teams had plenty of opportunities. In overtime, both goalies kept their teams alive, stopping every shot they saw. With 15 seconds left, EGF picked up a penalty for hooking. In the all-out effort to win, head coach Emily Meyer pulled Kailee Magsam for a two-skater advantage, but the Pirates were unable to pull through.

Coleman led the Pirates with 2 points, one from a goal and one from an assist. Nelson and Swanson had the other two. Magsam picked up her second tie of the season, allowing just two goals with 23 saves.

On Monday, Crookston suffered a 2-8 loss in a pick-up game against Moorhead.

Although the Spuds scored first, Swanson’s goal 33 seconds later tied the game at one. Moorhead went off to score five unanswered goals, including four in the second period.

Coleman came out hot in the third period, scoring on an assist from Nelson just 20 seconds in. The Pirate defense was unable to keep the Spuds at bay, though, allowing two more goals for a game total of eight.

Swanson, Nelson and Coleman each had one point on the night. Magsam suffered the loss, allowing eight goals on 37 shots.

Crookston ends the regular season with a 14-8-2 record. As the no. 2 seed, the Pirates play in the section semifinals on Saturday at the East Grand Forks Civic Arena against the winner of East Grand Forks and International Falls.