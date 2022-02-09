Four Pirates Score First Goals in 14-0 Victory over Breckenridge

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team had many reasons to celebrate these last two days, as they honored their seniors with a game against Mayville-Portland (MayPort) and had four players score their first goals against Breckenridge.

In their game against Breckenridge, the Pirates scored a season-high 14 goals including the first goals of the season from Sam Stewart, Zach Johnson, Thor Harbott and Blake Melsa.

“We had some success early, and once we got other guys involved, the kids got fired up,” head coach Joshua Hardy said. “They want to help out their teammates. We had a bunch of guys score their first goals tonight, and that’s fun to see.”

Nathan Kelly and Jack Doda combined for Crookston’s three first-period goals. In the second, Doda scored two more times, including a short-handed goal, to pick up his second hat trick of the season. Kelly followed with a power-play goal to also pick up the hat trick. Jackson Reese capped off the period with his own goal.

The Pirates let loose in the third period, scoring seven goals. Stewart got it started with his first varsity goal one minute into the period. As a solid presence and voice on the bench, he was excited to get on the ice and contribute.

“It feels really good, I can’t lie,” Stewart said. “It’s a relief off my shoulders. I’m not really a goal scorer, so it feels good.”

Kelly followed with his fourth goal of the night, and after that, the goals came in rapid succession. Ty Larson, Alexander Longoria and Melsa all scored within a matter of one and a half minutes. Johnson and Harbott followed with their first goals less than a minute a part.

Fourteen different Pirates found their way onto the scoresheet. Kelly led them all with 4 goals and 2 assists. Doda and Longoria had 5 points each, followed by Harbott with 3. Melsa, Stewart, Larson, Johnson and Blaine Andringa all had 2 points, while Isaac Telle, Ashton Shockman, Jackson Demarais and Reese had 1.

Jaren Bailey stopped all seven shots on goal, earning his first shutout victory.

“The kid works so hard,” Hardy said. “We talked about possibly getting Landon in there, but with Jaren having the shutout going, we had to keep him in there and finish it off.”

On Monday, the Pirates nearly pulled out a win on senior night but fell 2-4 to MayPort.

Despite the loss, it was a great night to celebrate seniors Stewart, Johnson, Telle, Walker and Andringa.

“All five of the boys are great young men, and I have no concerns about what they will do in the future,” Hardy said. “They’re all going to be successful.”

Longoria, Crookston’s second-leading scorer, got the Pirates on the board first with an assist from Kelly. In the closing minutes of the period, it looked like Crookston was going to take the lead into the second, but MayPort scored with 25 seconds left to tie it at one.

They took the lead in the second with a goal from Walker McGillis. After four hard-fought minutes, Doda tied it back up, but MayPort took the wind out of Crookston’s sails by regaining the lead 11 seconds later.

With time running down in the third, Hardy pulled Bailey for the man-advantage, but MayPort was able to get the puck out of their zone and score on the empty net to secure the win.

Doda and Longoria scored the Pirates’ only goals with assists from Demarais and Kelly. Bailey suffered the loss, allowing four goals with 30 saves.

With the two-day split, Crookston holds a 4-16-1 record. The team is halfway done with their four-game week, as they take on Lake of the Woods on Friday, February 11 and International Falls on Saturday, February 12.