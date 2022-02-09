Breanna Kressin Continues Figure Skating Career at U of M

Senior Breanna Kressin signed her letter of intent to continue her figure skating career at the University of Minnesota on Monday, February 7 at Crookston High School.

Breanna, a double gold medalist in moves in the field and solo free dance, desires to reach the pinnacle of figure skating, which includes continuing her career in college.

"I really wanted to get started on my tests and move up to higher levels,” Breanna said of her journey. “Once I figured out that I could keep skating in college, I really liked that idea.”

Had someone looked at little Breanna, though, they would never have imagined her to stick with the sport up until this point.

A Love-Hate Relationship

Breanna started skating when she was just two years old, but it wasn’t her favorite thing to do just yet.

“I would always say ‘door, door’ because I hated it,” Breanna said. “I absolutely did not like it.”

Breanna’s uncle convinced her parents, Tracy and Dan, to keep Breanna in skating and it paid off. In the next year or so, Breanna’s attitude changed toward the sport, and she began to love it.

“She’d get really excited about the costumes and doing artistic competing, getting dressed up and picking the music,” Tracy said.

Even her coach, Pene DeMaster, could see Breanna’s passion for the sport.

“Breanna has always been very driven, so I could tell right away she loved to skate,” DeMaster said. “Those are the types of students that I like to take on. You could tell she loved to be there.”

Level Up

Once her sentiment about figure skating changed, Breanna started to get more serious. When she was in third grade, Breanna went to Grand Forks to get private lessons from DeMaster. She even joined the Border Blades, a figure skating club in Grand Forks.

When she started, Breanna was at the pre-juvenile level. In her discipline, free skate, there are eight different levels: pre-preliminary, preliminary, pre-juvenile, juvenile, intermediate, novice, junior and senior.

Now, Breanna is at the senior level and will take a test to become a quadruple gold medalist on Thursday, February 10 in Moorhead.

To get to this point, it took hours of dedication, including some early morning practices.

“I remember one year there were six a.m. practices in Grand Forks, and we had to get up at four in the morning,” Tracy said. “She’s not a morning person. When it came to skating, though, she was always up and ready to go.”

Making the Cut

When looking for schools, Breanna found that the University of Minnesota had a skating program, and that intrigued her.

“Their levels of skating are just high up there,” Breanna said of the program. “I really wanted to be a part of that. It seems super fun. Usually at the college level, you really don’t see figure skating; it’s not very common.”

Earlier in the summer, she sent in a recruit questionnaire and submitted videos for coaches to view. To even be considered, Breanna needed to prove she had a certain set of skills and meet specific requirements. After emails back and forth, Breanna met with coaches over Zoom. This past Thursday, she learned she had made the team.

Going Golden

Breanna will attend the University of Minnesota in the fall to study Kinesiology. She was also drawn to the campus aesthetically.

“Minnesota actually has a really good Kinesiology program,” Breanna said. “I wanted to go there in the first place because of that, and their campus is just beautiful. I want to be in that city life for a while and see what that’s like.”

Breanna’s supporters have had no doubt that she’d make it to this level and will continue to shine in college. DeMaster attributes Breanna’s hard work and determination for all of her success.

“When Breanna says she wants to do something, then she makes the plan, and she gets there,” DeMaster said. “It’s not unrealistic for her.”