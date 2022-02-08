Youth Wrestling Stays Busy

The Crookston Pirate youth wrestling program hit the mats on again on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday February 6.

Eleven wrestlers traveled to Detroit Lakes on Saturday. Levi Kresl was the lone champion. Three wrestlers finished second: Jaron Knutson, Oliver Wallace and Graden Gudvangen. Another three finished in third: Mauricio Arriaga, Keith Fuller and Briar Gudvangen. Katherine Fuller, Jose Contreras, Cass Hanson and Carter Gudvangen were the remaining wrestlers, finishing fourth.

After their high school coaches wrestled in Fertile on Saturday, 30 youth wrestlers followed in their footsteps, traveling to Fertile on Sunday.

Kresl won again on Sunday, along with Kamden Lessard, Ryken Dufault, Deeken Solheim and Wallace. George Genereux, Jacob Kresl, Cullen Anderson, Eli Boll and Owen Kofed finished second. The majority of wrestlers finished in third and fourth. Albert Castro, Wyatt Ness, Ashlyn Goering, Joseph Goering, Jackson Haaland, Harrison Rudie, Isaac Kofed, Knutson, G. Gudvangen and C. Gudvangen took home third place, while Judson Haland, Lyla Genereux, Rike Chaput, Mason Solheim, Contreras, Arriaga and B. Gudvangen finished fourth. Christopher Goodrich took home fifth, and Ronin Wittmayer got a sixth-place finish. Evan Kofed travled with the team but did not wrestle.