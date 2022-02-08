Pirates Overcome Slow Start for 55-30 Win

The Crookston Pirate girls’ basketball team secured its 14th straight win with a 55-30 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) on Monday, February 7.

The girls got off to a slow start yet again, as the Rebels hung on for a 14-10 game in favor of Crookston. That’s when the Pirates kicked it into gear, going on a 21-1 run to end the half.

Halle Winjum got it started with a bucket followed by a three-pointer from her sister Hayden Winjum. DGF scored its one point on a free throw before the Pirates got back-to-back-to-back threes from Abby Borowicz and Emma Osborn. Halle Winjum came full circle, ending the run with her own three-pointer.

Ally Perreault opened the second half with her first points, followed by a free throw from Halle Winjum.

On the Rebels’ next possession, the Winjum duo put pressure on DGF’s point guard in the back court, forcing a 10-second violation.

Crookston picked up five more points from Perreault, Osborn and Halle Winjum before DGF’s Ashley Taves scored four straight points with free throws and a bucket.

DGF committed four straight fouls, putting Crookston in the bonus. The Pirates were unable to capitalize, though, as they went 0-6 from the line.

In the last couple minutes, head coach Darin Zimmerman went to his bench, giving reserves Libby Salentine, Bailey Cameron and Hannah Loraas an opportunity to score for the 55-30 win.

Crookston’s offensive duo was at it again, as Halle Winjum and Osborn led the Pirates with 11 and 18 points, respectively. Hayden Winjum followed with 9 points and a team-leading 4 rebounds and 6 steals. With two three-pointers, Borowicz totaled 6 points. Perreault had 4 followed by Cameron with 3. Salentine and Loraas both had 2.

With the win, the Pirates improve to 17-2 on the year. They travel to Grafton on Thursday to take on the fourth-ranked Spoilers. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.