Baseball Drops Series Finale 4-8

The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team dropped the series finale against Northwestern Oklahoma State 4-8 on Monday, February 7.

The Golden Eagles scored three runs in the top of first inning to take the lead. Jake Hjelle blasted a homerun to right center to get it started. Errors by the third baseman, shortstop and first baseman allowed Ben Thoma and Brad Morris to reach base and score.

The Rangers scored eight runs in the next six innings as Crookston's pitching arsenal had no response. Starting pitcher Matt Nelson went three innings allowing five runs. Isaac Roers followed with two innings and two runs, while Trace Brayton let up one more run in 0.2 innings.

Crookston managed one more run in the top of the fifth, as Thoma doubled to right field brining in Hjelle.

The Golden Eagle pitching staff held the Rangers scoreless the last two innings with an solid performances from Joey Greco and Phil Hindes. Their efforts were for naught, as Crookston was scoreless as well, resulting in a 4-8 loss.

Six different players accounted for Crookston's six hits: Hjelle, Thoma, Morris, Chad Musser, Ben Goelz and Jack Peppel. Nelson suffered the loss in the circle.

With the loss, Crookston moves to 2-1 on the season. They travel to Hawaii on Thursday for six games against the University of Hawaii at Hilo.