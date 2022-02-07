UMC Softball Has Record Start to Season Under First-Year Head Coach Weinmeister

The University of Minnesota Crookston softball team opened up the 2022 season 3-1 in the Minot Bubble, the best start in program history.

The Golden Eagles' lone loss came to host Minot State on Sunday 0-3.

For the first four innings, a maximum of four batters came to the plate each half inning, but the stalemate was broken in the fifth.

The Golden Eagles had their best scoring chance in the top of the inning but were unable to score. Leah Macias was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a sac bunt from Jenna Parfeniuk that was mishandled by the third baseman. With runners on second and third with no one out, the next three batters struck and grounded out to end the innings.

In the bottom of the inning, the Beavers scored two unearned runs on a throwing error from Dana Zarn. Minot added another run in the bottom of the sixth as Kiera Shwaluk was hit by a pitch and stole second and third base. Alina Gonzalez hit her in on the next at bat.

Freshman Evie Stuck suffered the loss. Alina Avalos and Hannah Macias recorded Crookston's only hits.

In Saturday's nightcap, the Golden Eagles defeated the University of Mary 14-8.

The Golden Eagles exploded for six runs in the second inning, starting with a ground-out RBI from Brittney Mengel. Annjelica Moreno-Engelbrecht singled to center to score H. Macias for the second run. Zarn followed with a bases-clearing triple to right, and Avalos brought her home with a single to right.

With three more runs in the top of the fifth, the Golden Eagles had the opportunity to run-rule the Marauders. Mary rallied back to earn another inning with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. In the sixth, Crookston scored five additional runs, forcing Mary's hand again, to which the Marauders responded with six runs avoiding the run-rule yet again. The contest concluded in the seventh with no additional runs scored.

Thayda Houser picked up her first win in the circle as a Golden Eagle. Crookston tallied 11 hits in the game, as Alyssa Stillman, Moreno-Engelbrecht, Zarn, Avalos and Parfeniuk had 2 each. Mengel supplied the last hit.

Crookston started Saturday off with their second win of the season in a 1-0 contest against Dakota Wesleyan.

Zarn led off the game with a solo homerun, providing the Golden Eagles with the only run they'd need, as Stuck pitched a complete-game shutout.

In their season opener, Crookston recorded 15 hits en route to a 16-10 victory over Valley City State.

For the first two innings, the teams exchanged runs back and forth. Down 8-7 with no one out in the top of the third, however, head coach Nick Weinmeister pulled starting pitcher Houser for Kamryn Frisk. His decision proved strategic, as Frisk sat down the next three batters with the help of a double play.

Frisk went on to throw three more innings, allowing just one run, while the Golden Eagles scored nine more, including six runs in the fifth.

Frisk picked up the win in the circle, as seven different Golden Eagles had hits. L. Macias and Jordan Peterson led the team going 3-4. In her three hits, Peterson recorded 6 RBIs. Whitnee Curry, Emerson Thompson, Avalos and Parfeniuk each had two hits, while H. Macias had just one.

The women's softball team looks to add on to their impressive with a trip to Aberdeen, SD starting Friday, February 11. They will play College of Saint Mary, the University of Jamestown, Presentation College and Dordt College in a two-day span.