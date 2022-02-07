UMC Hockey Qualifies for WCCHA Tournament

UMN Crookston

Submitted

The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team qualified for the WCCHA Tournament in their first season as a member of the WCCHA. The Golden Eagles earned the sixth seed. They end the WCCHA season with a 7-3-2 conference mark. Minnesota Crookston is currently 12-6-2 on the 2021-22 season.

Minnesota Crookston will play the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Friday, February 11 at 9 p.m. at the National Sports Center Super Rink in Blaine, Minn. The winner of the quarterfinal will advance to the semifinals to play the winner of Gustavus Adolphus College and Minnesota State University-Mankato Saturday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Super Rink. The loser of Friday’s quarterfinal will move into the consolation bracket and play the loser of quarterfinal 2 at 8 p.m. at the Super Rink.

The other four teams to make the tournament are No. 1 University of Minnesota, No. 4 University of Wisconsin, No. 5 University St. Thomas, and No. 8 St. Cloud State University.