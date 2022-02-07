UMC Baseball Opens Season with Sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State

The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team opened its season in Oklahoma with a sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Crookston picked up an 8-0 shutout in the first game behind starting pitcher Jake Dykhoff. He threw five shutout innings with 8 strikeouts to pick up the win. Jake Osowski and Brody Sorenson threw the remaining four innings to keep the shutout intact.

In the second game, the Golden Eagles used a rotation of pitchers to get the 13-9 win. Conner Richardson started but gave up 5 earned runs in 2.2 innings. Alex Koep came in relief and threw 5.1 innings with 8 strikeouts to earn the win. Jackson Schneider and Logan Spencer combined for the final three outs to secure the win.

The Golden Eagles were led on the day by Ben Thoma who went 3-10 with three homeruns, five RBIs and 3 runs scored in the two games. Jake Hjelle also smashed a homerun, collecting 2 RBIs and scoring 2 runs. Matt Nunn picked up 2 RBIs as well, with his pinch-hit double. Ben Goelz and Sunny Resnick had the second most RBIs on the day with 3.

Due to inclement weather, the series was pushed back, slating the finale for Monday at 1 p.m.