Men's Basketball Splits for Third Straight Weekend

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball team split with Minot State and the University of Mary this weekend for its third split in a row.

After holding out for a 71-67 win over UMary on Friday, the Golden Eagles couldn’t muster up enough energy to earn the weekend sweep against Minot. Crookston fell 66-86 to the Beavers on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles led the Beavers by six points twice early in the first half. Both times, Ethan Channel converted from deep. Crookston went scoreless for the next four minutes, as Minot was able to grab a three-point lead. With time ticking down in the first, the Beavers extended their lead to 13 with a layup from Kody Dwyer.

After falling behind by 15, Crookston was able to get the game back within four points with a 15-2 run. Five different Golden Eagles scored in that stretch: Brian Sitzmann, Uzo Dibiamaka, Jerome Mabry, Nathaniel Powell and Channel. Minot scored 14 of the last 18 points of the game, however, to game away with the 20-point win.

Channel and Sitzmann were the only Golden Eagles to score in double figures, as they had 22 and 11, respectively. Sitzmann also had a team-leading 6 rebounds. Powell and Mabry were the next highest scorers with 9 points each.

In Friday’s contest, Crookston held on for a 71-67 victory for its fifth conference win.

UMary took the early lead, relinquishing it five minutes in with a jumper from Powell and three-pointer from Sitzmann. In the remaining 15 minutes, the two teams traded the lead four times with Crookston on top 36-33 at half.

Five minutes into the second half, the Golden Eagles extended their lead to seven with a layup from Marcus Thompson. After being tied twice, Crookston took its largest lead with 55 seconds left in the game. The Marauders attempted a comeback, scoring 7 of the last 10 points of the game, but the Golden Eagles prevailed.

Dibiamaka led the Golden Eagles with 19 points. Channel trailed behind him with 17, while Thompson also scored in double figures with 10. Mabry led the team with 7 rebounds, and Sitzmann led with 5 assists.

With the split, the Golden Eagles move to 8-15 on the year and 5-12 in conference. Their next conference games are against Moorhead and Northern State next weekend.