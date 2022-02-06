Women's Tennis Earns First Wins in Singles and Doubles Since 2018

Despite opening the season with two losses, the University of Minnesota women's tennis team showed much improvement in their matches against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles fell to the Bulldogs 2-5.

Crookston got wins from Madeleine Schneider at No. 1 singles and Michelle Swyter and Kaydence Hinn at No. 3 doubles. With her second straight win, Schneider became the winningest player at No. 1 singles. Catherine Brown previously held the honor. The doubles victory was also notable, as it was the first for the Golden Eagles since 2018.

In the season opener, Crookston fell 1-6 to the Huskies.

Once again, Schneider had a historic day with the lone win for the Golden Eagles. Her victory was the first for Crookston since Adrianna Tiede's No. 3 singles match against Upper Iowa in 2018.

The women's team travels to Owatonna, MN next weekend where they will take on Mankato and SMSU.