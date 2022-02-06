Rylee Solheim and Reese Swanson Record Hat Tricks in Win Over Devils Lake

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team earned the weekend split with a comeback win over Devils Lake on Saturday after losing 2-3 to Roseau on Thursday.

After falling behind to the Firebirds 4-2, the Pirates put on a show as Rylee Solheim and Reese Swanson scored hat tricks for the 8-4 win.

Entering the game, Devils Lake had a 1-15 record compared to the Pirates’ 13-7-1.

“Nobody could believe that we played down like that,” head coach Emily Meyer said. “Being able to rally together as a team and step up is what we needed to do. It was good to see them find that fire in the second period and play Pirate hockey.”

Although Solheim scored Crookston’s first two goals of the game, the Firebirds had a response each time. With just under three minutes left in the first period, Devils Lake took the lead from Ashlyn Abrahamsin’s unassisted goal.

“When I came into the locker room after the first period, it was dead silent, and that’s something that I’m not used to coming from this team,” Meyer said. “They were frustrated. I remember hearing one of them say that they were embarrassed. I think they came in underestimating them a little bit. We needed to do some changing around to light that fire and get that confidence back.”

After Abrahamsin’s third goal of the game to start the second, change is exactly what the Pirates did. Crookston fired off three goals in the second period to take the lead. Swanson accounted for two goals, one of them being shorthanded, while Brekken Tull had the third.

The Pirates took it to the Firebirds in the third, as both Solheim and Swanson picked up their hat tricks. Kaylie Clauson capped off the scoring with her fourth goal of the season with 23 seconds remaining in the game.

Solheim and Swanson led the Pirates with four points apiece. They each had a hat trick with one assist. Morgan Nelson followed them with 2 points, both from assists. Tull, Clauson, Addie Fee, Aleah Bienek and Brynley Coleman also found their way into the scorebook with one point each.

With her hat trick, Solheim doubled her total goals on the season. As a defenseman, she hardly gets opportunities to score but was able to cash in on them tonight.

“I felt like I had good energy today and was just going for it,” Solheim said. “Sometimes I’m a little more hesitant and try to pass it more. Today, I was just trying to shoot, and it worked out really well.”

Kailee Magsam came in for JC Larson in the second period, stopping all five shots she saw to pick up the win.

On Thursday, the team got the chance to honor all eight of their seniors with a hard-fought game against Roseau.

“They’ve really stepped up and grown into the young women that they are,” Meyer said of her seniors. “The younger class has some big shoes to fill because every single one of them has left a mark on this program. I can say nothing but great things about every single one of them. It was a battle today. It didn’t come out the way we wanted it to, but I think we honored our seniors well today.”

The Pirates came out strong, grabbing a 2-0 lead with goals from Grace Fischer and Fee. The Rams, who sit at the top of the Greater Minnesota conference, didn’t go away, though. Just under a minute after Fee’s goal, they responded with a goal of their own. By the end of the second, they had tied the game up.

In the all-decisive third period, the Rams found the back of the net 11 minutes into the game. Although Roseau picked up a penalty in the third, it was with just six seconds left, leaving the Pirates little to no time to capitalize.

Four different skaters found their way into the scorebook: Fee, Fischer Jenna Seaver and Samantha Sanders. Larson suffered the loss, even though she posted a .912 save percentage.

With the split, the Pirates are 14-7-1. In just four days, the girls will begin playoffs. They play Moorhead on Monday and East Grand Forks on Tuesday in preparation.

“They will be two, really competitive games,” Meyer said of the upcoming schedule. “That’s what we have to do to stay in and keep that mentality coming into playoffs. We have a lot to prove.”