Pirates' Offense Improves In Loss to Warroad

The Crookston Pirates boys' basketball team showed some improvement in their 42-84 loss to Warroad on Friday, February 4.

In their last match up, the Pirates scored just 29 points against the Warriors with Jacob Hesby scoring just under half of them. This time around, the Pirates scored 13 more points, as both Jack Garmen and Hesby were in double digits.

Although Crookston showed offensive improvement, their defense struggled yet again to stop Dylan Fox down in the post. Fox and Evan Grover both scored 20 points for the Warriors.

Warroad got off to a quick 7-0 start and extended it to 25-7 halfway through the first half. Garmen attempted to keep the Pirates in the game with a couple of threes, but the Warriors had a convincing 46-21 lead at half.

The Warriors scored the first 12 points of the half for a 58-21 lead. Hesby broke Warroad's scoring streak with a deep three, but his efforts weren't enough. For the last eight minutes, the two teams played with a running clock.

Garmen and Hesby led the Pirates with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Haden Michaelson and Hunter Nicholas both tallied 6 points, while Isaac Thomforde had 3. Ryan Abeld and Tanner Giese rounded out the offense with 2 points apiece.

The Pirates drop to 3-14 on the season, as they head into their game against Park Rapids on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Crookston High School.