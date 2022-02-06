Pirates Have Four Champions in Northwest Tournament

The Crookston Pirate wrestling team had four champions in the Northwest wrestling tournament held in Fertile on Saturday, February 6.

Evin Trudeau, Ethan Bowman and Ethan Boll won their varsity brackets, while Lucas Perala won his JV bracket.

Perala defeated both of his opponents for the first-place finish. Jesse Sanchez also competed in the JV portion of the tournament, finishing third.

Trudeau earned his first-place finish at 106 pounds with three wins. He won his first match with a pin of Kody Johson in one minute. In the semifinals, he defeated Drew Rasch 7-2, and he beat Charles Ikola 12-9 in the championship match. During the tournament, Trudeau picked up his 50th career win.

In the 145-pound bracket, Bowman also went 3-0 for first place. Like Trudeau, Bowman won his first match with a pin over Jack Solum. His last two matches were 11-0 and 7-3 decisions.

Boll, who has been wrestling at 220 pounds as of late, continued his impressive junior season with yet another championship. He defeated all his opponents by way of fall in 35 seconds, 43 seconds and 4:37.

Seven other Pirates participated in the tournament, with three of them finishing second, two in third, one in fourth and one in fifth.

At 132 pounds, Casey Weiland received a first-round bye in his second straight tournament. He beat Jarret Page 14-4 to advance to the championship match where he fell 8-11 to Callen Whitney from Walker-Hackensack Akeley/Nevis (WHAN).

Carter Coauette, who wrestled at 138 pounds, had two convincing victories to advance to the championship. He defeated Bo Hofstad by a 14-2 major decision and Oakley Carlson 21-6 for the technical fall. Coauette fell 3-14 in the championship to Christian Pater of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena (BCLB).

Hunter Knutson was the third Pirate to earn a second-place finish. He won his first match with a pin of Joe Hed in 1:33. In the semifinal, he pulled out a 7-4 decision over Gus Thompson. Caleb Vacura of Badger Greenbush Middle River (BGMR) prevailed in the championship, though, with a pin in 2:37.

Gavyn Hluncy and Spencer Ness finished in third, each going 3-1. The only difference in the two’s path to the third-place match was Ness’s first-round bye.

Layton Fuentes was 2-2 on the day to finish fourth. He defeated Shane Juelson and Easton Jacobson with pins. Hunter Kresl was 1-2 with a bye. His lone victory was in the fifth-place match against Joseph Frenzel.

As a team, Crookston finished second out of twelve teams with 171.5 points. Thief River Falls won with 214.5 points.

Earlier in the week, fell 33-42 in a dual with BGMR.

Roughly one third of the matches were forfeits, giving the Pirates 18 points. In the remaining nine matches, Crookston won just three of them.

Trudeau and Hluncy opened strong for the Pirates, winning 15-4 and 5-0, respectively. Crookston dropped the next four contests before Boll scored the Pirates’ last points with a pin of Damien Tuura.

With the dual loss, the wrestling team falls to 12-8. Their next match is scheduled for Tuesday in Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. The Pirates will take on Barnesville starting at 5 p.m. then DGF after.