Osborn's Hot Hand Gives Pirates Two More Wins

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team picked up wins over East Grand Forks and Roseau behind the hot hand of senior Emma Osborn who scored 50 points in two days.

Despite a slow start to Friday’s game against Roseau, the Pirates went on to defeat the Rams for the second time this week, 67-35.

Roseau got on the board first with a three-pointer and hung with the Pirates through the first 10 minutes. That’s when Crookston went off on a 27-6 scoring run. Abby Borowicz got it started with a jumper and finished it with another five points.

The Rams scored first once again in the second half, but back-to-back-to-back threes from Emma Osborn, Halle Winjum and Borowicz got the Pirates going. Borowicz and Osborn had another set of back-to-back threes to give Crookston a 55-20 lead.

With a set of free throws from Ally Perreault and another three from Osborn, the Pirates played the remaining seven minutes with a running clock. Bailey Cameron came off the bench to score off a three-pointer before Roseau’s 12-0 run. Their late-game run wasn’t enough, however, as the Pirates had a big enough cushion. With zeros on the clock, the Pirates won their 14th straight game 67-35.

Osborn led the Pirates with 23 points and 5 rebounds. Borowicz had a season-high 15 points with 5 rebounds as well. Halle Winjum also scored in double figures with 12 points and a team-leading 5 assists and 6 steals. Libby Salentine was the third Pirate with 5 rebounds, while Hayden Winjum also had 6 steals along with her sister.

In their second game of the week, the Pirates defeated East Grand Forks (EGF) 61-38.

Osborn, Perreault and Halle Winjum got Crookston out to an early 11-3, as Osborn sank a three-pointer and Winjum and Perreault had a bucket and two free throws apiece. After a Green Wave bucket, the Pirates went on a 19-3 run. Osborn had 10 points, while Borowicz, Perreault and Emma Gunderson chipped in three each.

In the final minutes of the first half, Jenna Coauette scored her first points of the game, as Crookston took a 41-14 lead into halftime.

Osborn continued her first-half success by scoring 13 of the Pirates’ first 18 points in the second half. Halle Winjum had the other five. On Halle Winjum’s fifth point of the game, a running clock started as Crookston had a 59-23 lead.

EGF went on to outscore the Pirates 15-4 in those final eight minutes, but, once again, Crookston had a large enough lead built up to secure a 61-38 victory.

Osborn led the team with her season-best 27 points, 21 of them coming from beyond the arc. The other half of Crookston’s offense duo, Halle Winjum, scored 14 points with 5 assists. Although she didn’t score a single point, Hayden Winjum also had a stellar game, recording a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

The Pirates extend their winning streak to 14 games for a season record of 16-2. Their next game is on Monday against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Crookston High School.