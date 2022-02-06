Makenna Weisse and Isaac Erdmann Advance to Regional Free Throw Contest

The Knights of Columbus hosted the District 10 free throw contest on Sunday, February 6 at Crookston High School.

The District contest was comprised of local winners from Crookston, East Grand Forks, Mahnomen and Ada. Crookston had five participants, with two of them moving on to the Regional contest at the end of the month.

Makenna Weisse won the 10-year-old girls' division, shooting 22 of 25, while Isaac Erdmann won the 10-year-old boys' division with 21 of 25 free throws.

Ethan Weisse finished second in the 9-year-old boys' division behind Brock Johnson of East Grand Forks (EGF). Breck Borowicz shot 14 of 25 for third place in the 11-year-old boys' division. Blaine Johnson of EGF finished first with 20 made free throws. In the 12-year-old boys' division, Colton Osborn finished second, shooting 18 of 25. He finished behind Nick Satterlund of EGF who shot 22 of 25. Aryan Bhutani and Sawyer Horkov, both of EGF, won their divisions, shooting 16 and 19, respectively.

For the girls', Lucy Zavoral of EGF moves on, making 5 of 25, while Stella Riskey, Leah Sundby and Jerzey Perkerwicz all shot 20 of 25.

The winners advance to the Region 5 free throw contest held in Kelliher, MN on Sunday, February 27. Registration begins at 12 p.m., and the contest will commence at 1 p.m. For questions, please contact Dan DeCrans (dssdec@msn.com)