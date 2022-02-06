Jumping Seat Equestrian Earns Reserve High Point Team in First Contest of 2022

The University of Minnesota Crookston jumping seat equestrian team had its first contest of 2022 at North Dakota State University on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6.

To cap the weekend, the Golden Eagles won Reserve High Point team on Sunday.

Crookston was led by Morgan Schelske, Katie Buttolph, Gabi Seifkes, Alex Pfaffenbach and Ashleigh Lueder who each had a first-place finish. Schelske won Open Flat, Buttolph won Intermediate Flat Section 1, Seifkes finished first in Limit Flat Section 3, Pfaffenbach took first in Novice Flat Section 1, and Lueder took home first in Walk/Trot Section 1.

On the opening day, Crookston also won Reserve High Point team with Schelske as the High Point Rider, and Kendra Putzke as the Reserve High Point Rider.

To earn High Point Rider, Schelske took first in Open Flat and second in Open Fences. For Reserve High Point Rider, Putzke won Limit Fences Section 3 and finished second in Limit Flat Section 3.

The Golden Eagles also received first-place finishes from Clara Lemarr in Open Fences, Alex Wentland in Limit Fences Section 2 and Katie Orth in Intermediate Flat.

The team gets a weekend off before traveling to Brookings, SD on February 18 and 19 to face off against South Dakota State University and University of Georgia.