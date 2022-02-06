Greenway Scores Four Unanswered Goals to Defeat Crookston

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team made a huge stride in the right direction despite a 3-5 loss to Greenway on Friday, February 4.

Greenway, a member of the Iron Range conference, entered the game 8-9. Crookston and Greenway share common opponents in Thief River Falls, Hibbing, Little Falls, Rock Ridge, Red Lake Falls and East Grand Forks. To get a better sense of Greenway’s talent, the Raiders defeated Rock Ridge 4-3 while the Pirates lost 0-9.

Crookston grabbed the lead, as Blaine Andringa scored his first goal of the season with an assist from Nathan Kelly. Just 27 seconds later, though, the Raiders tied the game with a goal from Aden Springer. Jack Doda regained the lead for the Pirates with his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

The Pirates extended their lead to 3-1 in the second period with a short-handed goal from Alex Longoria, as Ty Larson was in the box for hooking. Once again, Greenway had a quick response, as Ezra Carlson scored 33 seconds later. With the second period winding down, the Raiders tied the game at 3.

In the all-decisive third period, Greenway scored first to take the lead. Down just one with time ticking away, Crookston pulled their goalie Jaren Bailey to gain an extra skater. The decision backfired, as the Raiders scored on the empty net to secure the 5-3 victory.

Longoria and Doda led the Pirates with two points, one from a goal and one from an assist. Andringa and Kelly recorded the remaining two points. Bailey suffered the loss, allowing 5 goals with 42 saves.

Crookston falls to 3-15-1 on the season. They start their three-game week on Monday with a contest against Mayville-Portland. The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. at Crookston Sports Center.