Dance Finishes 10 Points Away From State

The Crookston Pirate dance team finished its season just 10 points away from advancing to State on Saturday, February 5 in Wadena.

Last year, the Pirates finished second to last in Kick, whereas this year, they placed fifth.

The team's improvement in Sections is indicative of their entire season. They opened up the year with a third place finish at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, their first placement in 21 years. Last week, Kick took fourth in conference, while Jazz took fifth.

"This is only my third season coaching, but it’s by far the hardest working group of kids I’ve had," head coach Grace Espinosa said. "They’ve been amazing to work with, and I’m so proud of them. I can’t wait to see what the future holds."