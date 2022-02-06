Burke Sets School Record Threes in Win Over Minot

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team defeated Minot State 91-65 after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the University of Mary the previous night.

In their first conference win of the season, the Golden Eagles set two school records. Mary Burke set the record for most threes in a game by an individual with eight. Burke, Abigail Leach, Alex Page and Jes Mertens combined for a total of 19 three-pointers, the new school record for team threes in a game.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with the Golden Eagles coming out on top 26-20. Early in the second quarter, the Beavers pulled within two, but Crookston went on to score 11 points to extend their lead. In that time, Leach had two of her six three-pointers. At the end of the first half, Crookston led 47-38.

Twice in the third quarter, the Golden Eagles led by 16. In the first three minutes, Leach, Emma Carpenter and Bren Fox combined for seven points. Then, to close out the third quarter, Page and Burke made back-to-back three-pointers.

The Golden Eagles’ largest lead came with two minutes left in the game, as Burke made a shot with the assist from Kylie Post. They led by 28 yet again one minute later with a layup from Mertens. The Beavers scored the last bucket of the game for a final of 91-65 in favor of Crookston.

Burke, who set a new school record, led the offense with 30 points. Leach, just two threes shy of Burke’s record, had 20 points with 7 rebounds. Mertens and Page also scored in double figures with 13 and 14, respectively. Post had a team-leading 11 rebounds with 4 points, while Fox and Carpenter combined for the remaining 10 points.

The energy in Saturday’s game came from the Golden Eagles hard-fought game the night before against Mary.

Crookston had the lead for all but five minutes of the game, as Mary’s Lexie Schnieder led her team’s comeback with 10 points in the fourth quarter. With one minute left, Schneider scored in the paint to give her team a slim, one-point lead.

The Golden Eagles had plenty of opportunities to regain the lead, but they committed two key turnovers. The first was an over and back with 41 seconds left, and the second was a pass that went right through the hands of Haylee Wheeler in the post with four seconds left.

Burke then fouled to get the Marauders to the line, where Megan Voit made both shots for a three-point UMary lead. Head coach Mike Roysland called a timeout to draw up the last play of the game, and Carpenter executed. With a pass from Post, Carpenter dribbled up the court and let a three fly. It bounced off the backboard and in with just 0.01 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.

Overtime proved to be just as competitive as the last minutes of the game, as the teams were tied five times in just five minutes. Mertens scored to tie the game at 70 with 27 seconds left in the game, giving the Marauders the last shot. Macy Williams passed to Schneider in the post, which drew a double team from the Golden Eagles. It left Reese Wishart wide open, as she cut to the basket for the game-winning layup with a pass from Schneider.

Post led the Golden Eagles offensively, scoring 25 points. Fox was the next highest scorer with 14 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds. Carpenter was the third Golden Eagle in double figures with 13 points. Mertens scored 9, while Burke and Wheeler both chipped in 4. Leach was 1-2 from the free throw line for her only point of the game.

With the split, Crookston is now 2-17 on the season and 1-12 in conference. The women are on the road next weekend, taking on Moorhead and Northern State.