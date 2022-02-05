French and Osborn Receive Triple 'A' Awards at Banquet

George French and Emma Osborn received their awards at the Academics, Arts, and Athletics banquet on Wednesday February 2, 2022.

As reported earlier in January, the purpose of the Triple ‘A’ award is to recognize and honor high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts. To be eligible, the student must be a senior in high school, must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher at the date of the nomination, must be a participant in at least one League-sponsored fine arts and/or athletic activity and must comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

French was one of six male winners in sub-section 31. He is joined by Ethan Osowski of Lincoln High School, Levi Dallum of Sacred Heart, Tyric Kennett of Lafayette High School, Gavin Gullikson of WAO and Jonathon Krueger of East Grand Forks. Krueger was the sub-section and region 8A winner.

Osborn was one of seven female winners in sub-section 31. She is joined by Malia Beich of East Grand Forks, Karleen Wilde of Lincoln High School, Grace miller of Sacred Heart, Elise Oberg of WAO, Isabella Amiot of Lafayette High School and Trinity Erickson of Climax-Shelly. Erickson was the sub-section winner.