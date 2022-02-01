Halle Winjum and Emma Osborn Lead Pirates to 63-46 Victory

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team took down section opponent Roseau 63-46 on Monday, January 31.

Entering the game, Roseau was 14-2, so the Pirates prepared for a tough game.

“They’re definitely a scrappy team, and we knew that going into it,” senior captain Hayden Winjum said. “So, we were prepared for that and wanted to make sure we played our game. The most important thing was we set the pace, and I think we did that.”

Abby Borowicz got the game started with two points right off the tip. Emma Osborn, who had 22 points with six made threes, extended Crookston’s lead to 11-4 with three three-pointers. She, Ally Perreault and Halle Winjum combined for nine more points, giving the Pirates an early 20-8 lead.

In the beginning stretch, the girls played fundamental defense, holding the Rams scoreless on long possessions. When Minnesota implements the shot clock in a couple years, Crookston is sure to benefit.

“We are looking forward to the shot clock,” head coach Darin Zimmerman said. “It’s good that, if they have long possessions, we play fundamental defense. Unless I’m mistaken, I don’t think they scored on any of those long ones. We were able to turn them over or force them into an awkward shot at the end of it.”

The tables turned, however, once Crookston hit a 20-point lead. The Rams ended the half on an 11-2 run, as they were able to drive into the paint for easy points.

The Pirates responded in the second half, scoring 16 of the first 20 points. Perreault had six of the points, followed by Halle Winjum and Osborn with five.

After a small Ram’s run, Hayden Winjum, who had eight second-half points, scored a bucket, and Madison Hoiland took a charge to swing the momentum back to Crookston.

Crookston scored the final four points as Hayden Winjum added to her total, and Perreault found a wide open Amelia Overgaard for another two.

Osborn led the Pirates with 22 points, tying her season high. Halle Winjum also had an impressive night, recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Perreault also put up 11 points, followed by Hayden Winjum with 10. Borowicz and Overgaard combined for the final 9 points.

The winning streak for the girls continues, as they improve to 14-2 on the season. They play again on Thursday at East Grand Forks starting at 7:30 p.m.