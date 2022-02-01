Eight Different Pirates Score in 10-0 Win over Detroit Lakes

The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team had eight different skaters score en route to a 10-0 win over Detroit Lakes on Monday, January 31.

Because the Pirates had beaten the Lakers 15-0 in their last match up, head coach Emily Meyer was able to play around with her lines, giving other girls opportunities to play.

“It’s nice to give some of these kids the glory that they deserve,” Meyer said of her reserves. “They show up to practice every day and work so hard. It’s fun to get them out there, and the girls have fun with it too.”

Morgan Nelson scored first for the Pirates just 48 seconds into the game on Crookston’s first shot on goal. Reese Swanson, who totaled five points on the night, scored her first goal six minutes later with an assist from Aleah Bienek. Swanson then picked up her own assist with a pass to Cassie Solheim who scored. With 1:02 left in the first period, Bienek scored an unassisted goal to make it 4-0 Pirates.

Bienek came out firing again in the second for her second goal of the game with an assist from Addison Fee. Less than a minute later, Fee scored her own goal with assists from Swanson and Ava Martin. Swanson and Fee are currently tied for the most assists on the team with 15.

Nelson and Brekken Tull gave Swanson her second goal of the game, and Coral Brekken followed for an 8-0 lead going into the third period.

“It was great to see Coral score,” Meyer said. “It was her first varsity career goal. That’s huge too. It’s a lot of fun for them [the team] to be able to give their teammate a little bit of the spotlight she doesn’t normally get.”

Kaylie Clauson, who’s been getting more playing time lately, scored her third goal of the season, and Jenna Seaver, an assistant captain, also tallied her third goal of the season for a final score of 10-0.

Swanson led the way with 5 points from 2 goals and 3 assists. Bienek and Nelson were the next highest scorers with 3 points apiece, followed by Fee with 2 points. 10 different Pirates tallied one point, including Tull, C. Brekken, Clauson, Seaver, C. Solheim, Martin, Grace Fischer, Brynley Coleman, Jocelyn Brekken and Parker Strand. JC Larson picked up her seventh win of the season, stopping all 11 shots on goal she saw. She now boasts at .895 save percentage.

With the win, Crookston improves to 13-6-1 on the year. The girls play against Roseau again this week. The puck is set to drop at Crookston Sports Center at 6 p.m.