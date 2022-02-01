Boys' Basketball Gives Up Early Lead to Thief River Falls

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball team fell to section opponent Thief River Falls (TRF) 42-80 on Monday, January 31.

Just as they have the past few games, the Pirates took an early lead but gave it up as they hit a scoring draught late in the first half.

The game started off with a technical foul for the Prowlers dunking in warm-ups. Jack Garmen went to the line and made one of two free throws. He followed with a three-pointer, and fellow senior Jacob Hesby extended the lead to 10-3 with two of his own three-pointers.

Garmen broke a 10 all tie with yet another three-pointer, but that’s when the Prowlers went on their first run of the half. They scored 8 unanswered points before Tanner Giese broke the streak with two free throws.

TRF went on to outscore Crookston 26-10 the rest of the half. Garmen and Giese combined for the Pirates’ 10 points.

In the early minutes of the second half, TRF extended their lead to 30 points with multiple three-pointers. After Garmen knocked down a bucket, Hunter Nicholas scored his first points of the game to make it 32-58.

After Haden Michaelson’s first points, the Prowlers went on their best run of the game, scoring the next 12 points. The Pirates managed to score six of the last 11 points with two free throws apiece from Isaac Thomforde and Evan Christensen and another bucket from Nicholas, but the effort wasn’t enough.

Garmen led all scorers with 16 points. He also had the most assists (2) and steals (2). Hesby followed with 9 points. Giese led the Pirates in boards, grabbing a team-leading 5 with 7 points. Nicholas put up 4 points, while Michaelson, Thomforde and Christensen had 2 each.

With the loss, Crookston drops to 3-13. The Pirates remain on the road, as they play Warroad on Friday, February 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.