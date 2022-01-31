Youth Wrestling Continues To Gain Experience

The Crookston Pirates youth wrestlers continue to gain experience as they traveled to Park Rapids, Blackduck and Fargo this weekend.

On Friday, the Pirates went to Park Rapids for a Jaycee State qualifying meet. Mauricio Arriaga took fourth, while Jaron Knutson and Jose Contreras finished third. Briar Gudvangen, who took home second place, and Graden Gudvangen, who finished first, qualified for State in April. The meet will be held in Grand Rapids.

On Saturday, the wrestlers split up, going to Blackduck and Fargo. In Blackduck, Arriaga and Knutson took second, while Contreras finished fourth. Eight wrestlers placed at Fargo. Christopher Goodrich came in fourth. His teammates Aiden Samuelson, Kamden Lessard and Jett Page finished third. The Pirates had four first-place finishes in Jacob Kresl, Levi Kresl, Oliver Wallace and Albert Castro.