Men's Basketball Starting to Click

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball team split results this weekend against Wayne State and Augustana, going 3-2 in their last five games.

“It took us a while to figure out our chemistry,” head coach Dan Weisse said. “When you have a lot of new guys, it does take time. I liked our mindset and energy at Concordia St. Paul and Southwest State.”

Augustana, who sits on top of the Southern Division of the NSIC, put a little chip in the Golden Eagles’ streak, however.

The Vikings exploded for 47 first-half points, allowing Crookston to score just 19.

“Augustana is a championship-caliber program,” Weisse said. “They don’t mess around. They dictated this Saturday game. They were beating us down the floor in transition, getting extra shots and putting out more energy.”

Augustana started the game on a 14-0 run before Jerome Mabry scored Crookston’s first points of the game with a three-pointer. Uzo Dibiamaka followed with a layup to make it 14-5, but the Vikings stretched their lead to 20 points with 10 minutes remaining.

Although Marcus Thompson, Ron Kirk and Mabry were able to get it within 14 points, Augustana built up their lead yet again. They were up by 30 with 1:56 left in the half, the largest lead the Vikings had all game.

The Golden Eagles fought back in the second half, however, outscoring the Vikings 40-31.

Thompson started an 11-point run that got the Golden Eagles within 14 points. After a good free throw from Augustana’s Dylan Lebrun, Crookston went on another run to cut the Vikings’ deficit to single digits.

Unwilling to lose, Augustana kicked it back into gear, closing the game out on a 6-point run. They took the game 78-59.

Thompson led the Golden Eagles with 14 points and 9 rebounds.

“Marcus’s attitude has been fantastic,” Weisse said. “He provides energy. He’s been rebounding the basketball, and as far as percentages go, he’s our best big. When he’s moving, he’s a really good player.”

Leonard Dixon, Dibiamaka and Mabry also scored in double figures. Nathaniel Powell, Zach Westphal and Kirk rounded out the offense with the other 11 points.

On Friday, the Golden Eagles picked up their fourth conference win against Wayne State. The Wildcats are currently fifth in conference with an 8-5 record.

Crookston got out to an early 12-4 lead with most of their points coming from Dibiamaka and Dixon. Although their lead dipped down to just three points with six minutes to go, the Golden Eagles never quit.

Both Powell and Thompson went 2-2 from the free-throw line with a three-pointer from Dixon for a 12-point lead.

The Golden Eagles built their lead to 16 in the second half, as Dixon scored on a slam dunk. The Wildcats momentarily got within single digits, but Dibiamaka put the Golden Eagles back up by 12 with an old-fashioned three-point play.

In the closing minutes, Crookston led by as much as 18 with free throws from Powell and a layup from Westphal. Wayne State scored with six seconds left for a final score of 75-59 in favor of Crookston.

Five Golden Eagles scored in double figures: Dixon, Powell, Westphal, Dibiamaka and Thompson. Dixon led them all with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Rambo Badyal, Mabry and Kirk scored the remaining 12 points.

With six conference games left, the Golden Eagles are 4-11 ahead of Bemidji and Concordia St. Paul. This weekend, Crookston hosts Minot and UMary. In their previous match ups, Crookston lost to both teams by just five points.