Golden Eagle Hockey Third in Division After Weekend Split

The University of Minnesota Crookston men's hockey team split with St. Cloud State on the road this weekend, moving them into third place in the WCCHA Northwest Division.

After a 5-3 loss on Friday, the Huskies responded with a 6-3 win on Saturday.

St. Cloud got on the board just 1:02 into the game with a goal from Noah Bissett. Logan Syrup tied the game six minutes later, but the Huskies went into the second with a 2-1 lead after a Riley Dixon goal.

The Huskies scored first again in the second with Dixon's second score of the game, a short-handed goal. Gunner Ferrier, who assisted Syrup's goal, scored his own to make the game 3-2.

The Golden Eagles were unable to stop the Huskies the rest of the period, as St. Cloud went on to score two more goals for a 5-2 lead going into the third.

Just like the first two periods, St. Cloud scored first. With 27 seconds left in the game, Tyler Zahradka scored a power-play goal to make it 6-3. The late game push wasn't enough, however, as the Golden Eagles fell.

Ferrier and Syrup led with two points from one goal and one assist each. Zahradka had one goal, while Jackson Fuller and Nikolai Rajala each had an assist.

Jared Aamold started in goal, allowing six goals with 26 saves. Sean O'Connor came in for the last nine minutes saving all six shots on goal.

In the series opener, the Golden Eagles won 5-3.

Although the Huskies scored first, Crookston responded with two goals of their own in the first from Dylan Borseth and Austin Ryba.

The second period was a wash, as both teams scored two goals. The Huskies got their goals from Dixon, while Dylan Neubauer and Zahradka scored for the Golden Eagles.

Rajala secured the win for Crookston in the third with an empty netter.

Aside from Crookston's five goals, Fuller chipped in with two assists. Braden Schmitz picked up the win with 29 saves.

The Golden Eagles play their final regular-season series against Bethel University on February 4 and 5 at the Crookston Sports Center.