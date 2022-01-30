Girls' Hockey Finishes Busy Week 3-1

After defeating Detroit Lakes and Bemidji, the Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team finished their busy week 3-1, defeating East Grand Forks (EGF) 3-1 but losing to Fergus Falls 3-4 in OT.

The Green Wave lost to Thief River and Bemidji going into Friday’s game, giving the Pirates an extra incentive to win.

“We want that number two spot,” head coach Emily Meyer said. “I know the girls really want to beat them in their barn. I think that’s going to be huge for us.”

After a tough loss to Fergus Falls, it took Crookston a whole period to get going despite two power-play opportunities. Aleah Bienek opened the second period quickly, though, scoring in the first two minutes.

EGF tied it up three minutes later with a power-play goal from Aleah Oshie. With seconds left on Crookston’s own power play, Ashlyn Bailey found the back of the net with an assist from Addie Fee.

With a one-goal lead in the third, the Pirates played the Green Wave tough, allowing just five shots on goal. To put the game away, Bienek scored Crookston’s third goal of the game—and her second—with under a minute to go.

Fee, Bienek and Bailey accounted for all of Crookston’s scoring, as they each had two points. Bienek had two goals, Fee had two assists and Bailey had one of each. Kailee Magsam got the win, allowing just one goal on 19 shots.

The girls needed a win after losing a heartbreaker to no. 7 Fergus Falls the night before.

“I’m nothing but proud,” Meyer said of the girls’ effort. “It’s tough when you lose that close of a game to a team that we really wanted to beat.”

Going into the game, the girls had some nerves playing against a ranked opponent, but that all changed when Brynley Coleman scored the first goal of the game. The Pirates scored two more unanswered goals on the Otters to take a 3-0 lead in the second, both courtesy of Fee.

“That was huge for us,” Meyer said. “That was a big energy shift for us because we felt like we were getting underestimated. Fergus came in, and they thought they were going to walk all over us. We really took it to them.”

Fatigue started to set in, though, as Fergus Falls scored three unanswered goals of their own to send the game into overtime. One minute into overtime, the Otters scored on a one-timer from Hannah Johnson for the comeback win.

Fee led the Pirates with two goals, while Coleman had one. Brekken Tull, Cassie Solheim, and Bienek were credited with the assists. Despite a strong performance, Magsam took the loss. She allowed four goals on 30 shots.

The girls don’t get much of a break, as they play again on Monday, January 31 against Detroit Lakes. In their last meeting, just on Monday, the Pirates defeated the Lakers 15-0.